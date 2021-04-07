expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

‘It’s a way to pay back’

By Sarah Stultz

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Store brings more choices to the clothing scene in A.L.

Two local men last week officially opened a new store specializing in men’s clothing on Marshall Street in Albert Lea.

The store, called Minnesota Fresh, features a mix of new clothes for men, women and children in the front of the store and vintage clothes and shoes in the back.

Quinten Amos said he has always had a passion for clothing but typically has had to travel to the Twin Cities to get his clothes.

He presented the idea of opening a clothing store to his friend Nicholas Reichl, and the two men have been working over the last few months to fix up the building at 705 Marshall St. and open the store.

The sign on the store labels the style as “urban clothing,” though Amos described the store as containing “the latest fashion for people.” Reichl, who oversees the vintage items, said his part of the store includes old band, movie and sports T-shirts and shoes, many from the ‘90s when he grew up.

“I thought it was an awesome combination,” said Amos, who also works full-time at Ventura Foods. “I’m selling the latest fashion and he’s got old-school shoes and clothes.”

The men said they have known each other for about 10 years and had a similar style and a lot in common. They like to bounce ideas off of each other about things to try out in the business.

Amos said he has had a rough life with drugs and alcohol and problems with the law and about four years ago decided to change his life. He wants to encourage others who may have had a similar background or a disadvantaged upbringing to go after their passions.

“A lot of people know what I’ve been through,” Amos said. “Don’t let nobody deny you. If they tell you no, try again. It’s a way to pay back and show the younger kids that you can change your life and do better.”

Reichl said he has seen Amos overcome what he described as “mountains” and is proud to be in the business together.

“He just keeps pushing forward,” Reichl said.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The men said there is parking available in the back of the store or on the street near the business.

They said they hope maybe they can work with some of the other businesses in Albert Lea to help promote each other.

If the store does well in Albert Lea, they may also consider expanding into Austin in the future.”We’re just trying to have a good business and have fun with it — see what we can do,” Reichl said.

More News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

Editorial Roundup: Welfare Walz plan to cut red tape is solid

Editorial: Thanks to volunteers throughout the area

Al Batt: The grass is always greener when it’s in your Easter basket

News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

News

Minnesota’s fishing opener is May 15 this year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Extra distracted driving campaign on Minnesota roads this month

Arts & Culture

Engagement: Murgic and Lair

News

Wintergreen welcomed to chamber

News

DNR: Be safe as early boating season gets started

Health Updates

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

State Judicial Branch expands payment options for court-ordered fines and fees

Health Updates

Race for vaccines is on as people in hospital, cases rise

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

Health Updates

Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date for all U.S. adults to April 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Education

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Education

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

News

Break over, Minn. lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Health Updates

Minnesota to host FEMA vaccination site at state fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash

News

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports