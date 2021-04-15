expand
Ad Spot

April 15, 2021

Senior Blake Ulve throws to first for an out Thursday night at home against Austin. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

High school league seeks relief from masks in outdoor sports

By Associated Press

Published 3:22 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State High School League board asked state health officials Thursday to allow spring sports athletes to compete outdoors without wearing masks.

The recommendation by the league’s sports medicine advisory committee applies only to actual competition. Athletes would be required to wear masks during breaks such as before and after races and while sitting in the dugout or standing on the sidelines.

The request comes as Minnesota has climbed to fifth in the country for new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 31% in that time.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the ideal would be to permit outdoor competition without masks in combination with increased vaccination and testing of athletes, the Star Tribune reported.

″We understand that people are eager to be able to be outside. We’ve said all along that the risk is lower outside, which it is, but it’s not zero,″ said Malcolm, who cited the recent threat of COVID variants that are more easily transmitted.

More News

High school league seeks relief from masks in outdoor sports

COVID-19 update: 14 new cases in Freeborn County; 49% of adults with at least 1 vaccine dose

Liquor store owners speak out about proposed change in sales hours

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

Albert Lea Tigers

High school league seeks relief from masks in outdoor sports

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 14 new cases in Freeborn County; 49% of adults with at least 1 vaccine dose

News

Liquor store owners speak out about proposed change in sales hours

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

News

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright

News

Minnesota extends COVID-19 state of emergency for 13th time

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations slow amid Johnson and Johnson ‘pause’

News

Electric vehicle sharing company looking to bring scooters to Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge refuses request to acquit Chauvin in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-ins and other reports

News

Report: Broad missteps left Capitol Police unprepared Jan. 6

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota officer will be charged in shooting of Black motorist

Health Updates

Lighting event to recognize need for more organ donations

News

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, hospitalizations rising across state

Health Updates

Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

News

What will happen with the 2021 Freeborn County Fair?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft reported and other reports

Education

17 inducted as honorees on Albert Lea High School Wall of Inspiration