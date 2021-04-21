Head Start applications accepted

Families First of Minnesota Head Start and Early Head Start programs are accepting applications for the 2021-22 program year.

Head Start serves children who are 3 or 4 years old on Sept. 1, 2021, and children who will turn 3 during the school year. Preschool classes are four days a week, and transportation may be available. Early Head Start serves pregnant mothers, infants and toddlers with weekly home visits. Services are available for children with special needs. Eligibility is based on income and other criteria.

Complete an application at www.familiesfirstmn.org/ or call 1-800-462-1660.