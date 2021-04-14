expand
Ad Spot

April 13, 2021

Guest Column: Keep fighting for our local newspapers

By Submitted

Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Guest Column by Amy Klobuchar

On May 7 of last year, the Hastings Star Gazette printed its last issue. The paper’s first issue as The Hastings Independent was published in 1857, a year before Minnesota gained statehood. Generations relied on papers like this for local news — they told you who was born and who died, whose daughter just broke the county record for the 400-meter freestyle, whose Holstein won a surprise ribbon at the State Fair and how your local leaders voted.

Amy Klobuchar

My dad was a Minnesota newspaper columnist and sports reporter. Even though he worked his way up the ranks to interview everyone from Mike Ditka to Ronald Reagan to Ginger Rogers, he was always, as his managing editor put it, “a champion of those on the outside.”

But today, newspapers of all sizes are struggling and closing.

The shuttering of the Star Gazette was helped along by the coronavirus pandemic, but long-term trends in newspaper ad revenue show that the Star Gazette and many local papers like it were already on their last legs when COVID-19 struck.

Ad revenue for U.S. newspapers plummeted from $37.8 billion in 2008 to $14.3 billion in 2018. During that time, two other companies, Facebook and Google — worth over $2.2 trillion combined — became advertising titans.

These two companies don’t just control the majority of online advertising; they’ve built power over the news, crushing local outlets along the way. It saddens me to think my dad might not have a job in today’s tech-dominated world, let alone a chance to interview a U.S. president.

In rural and small-town communities across America, we are seeing the impacts of this consolidation first hand — expanding “news deserts” where local coverage is increasingly difficult to come by.

We can’t stand by and watch this happen to our independent press. That’s why I have introduced bipartisan legislation with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) and Reps. David Cicilline (D-RI) and Ken Buck (R-CO) to let news publishers join together to get fair terms with these digital titans. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act will level the playing field for the entire industry — not just a few publishers — by empowering local media outlets to make deals that ensure fair treatment.

By giving independent papers the chance to compete, our bill will also give them the power to demand deserved revenue so that they can invest in quality reporting—ensuring that hardworking reporters can continue to inform their communities.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is a way we can turn the tide on this unprecedented threat to fair and honest competition. It will help America maintain access to the trustworthy local reporting that is the bedrock of our communities.

Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is a U.S. senator.

More News

Editorial Roundup: Remote work a valuable permanent business option

Tribune Editorial: College Hoops contest winners are announced

My Point of View: Democrats are focused on participation trophies for all

Sarah Stultz: Thank you to all working in Public Health

Health Updates

Lighting event to recognize need for more organ donations

News

Dredging project left out of House bonding bill

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, hospitalizations rising across state

Health Updates

Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

News

What will happen with the 2021 Freeborn County Fair?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft reported and other reports

Education

17 inducted as honorees on Albert Lea High School Wall of Inspiration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun

Health Updates

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Health Updates

Council approves $200K loan to MercyOne

News

Worth County passes commercial wind moratorium

News

City Council approves reopening guidelines

News

‘We’re going to get through it’

News

Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Almost half of Minnesota adults vaccinated; more than 11,000 in Freeborn County with at least one shot

Cops, Courts & Fires

George Floyd’s brother sheds tears on the stand

Cops, Courts & Fires

Assault reported and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecution case nears end in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Health Updates

Minnesota gives 2 million adults at least one vaccine dose

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death shows courtroom tactics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations, cases, ICU needs all climbing