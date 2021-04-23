expand
April 24, 2021

Gladys “Gug” Rowe

Published 10:56 am Friday, April 23, 2021

Gladys “Gug” Rowe, 93, of Albert Lea passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Home of Albert Lea.

Memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday May 8, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in the Concordia Cemetery in Joice, IA. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Gladys was born September 9, 1927 to Gilbert and Alma (Fure) Folven in East Stanwood, Washington. The family moved to a farm near Kiester and Gladys graduated from Kiester High School.

On March 9, 1947 Gladys married Floyd Rowe and moved to Eagan until 1984 when they retired in Albert Lea and enjoyed winters in McAllen, TX.

Gug enjoyed baking, gardening, quilting, sewing, and playing cards with friends and family. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea and truly enjoyed her ladies circle. In her later years, she also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. Gug was a loving aunt to every one of her nieces and nephews and enjoyed every moment she got to spend with her siblings. Her accepting ways and easy laughter will be dearly missed by many.

Gladys is survived by her sister, Janet Engebretson of Albert Lea; sister-in-law, Sharron Folven of Kiester; sister-in-law, Phyllis Rowe of Prior Lake; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; siblings, Omer (Gen) Folven, Jim (Lois) Folven, Betty (Lonnie) Johnson and Vernon Folven.

The family really appreciates the love and support shown to Gug by the staff at Good Samaritan and sends a special thank you to Pastor Kent.

Memorials can be designated to Peace and Power and the Good Samaritan Living Center.

