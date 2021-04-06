expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

Gerald “Jerry” Gleason

By Submitted

Published 12:10 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Gerald “Jerry” Gleason, 85, formerly of Albert Lea, passed away on April 1, 2021.

Gerald “Jerry” Gleason

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 9 at Bonnerup Funeral Service with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery of Glenville. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Gerald was born June 10, 1935 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Harold and Evelyn (Braaten) Gleason. He married Rozella Carlson on March 11, 1954 in Albert Lea and to this marriage four children were born: Mike Gleason, Julie Gleason, Gina Gleason and Scott Gleason.

Jerry enjoyed traveling and camping across the USA. He was a talented wood worker and enjoyed watching his westerns.

He is survived by his children, Mike Gleason of CO, Julie Jacobs of Austin, Gina Flatness of Albert Lea and Scott (Tammy) of MO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Golding of TN.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rozella and brother Robert Gleason.

More News

Dawn L. Dace

Coniah E. Horton

Cynthia “Cindy” D. Anderson

Gerald “Jerry” Gleason

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

Health Updates

Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date for all U.S. adults to April 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Education

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Education

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

News

Break over, Minn. lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Health Updates

Minnesota to host FEMA vaccination site at state fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash

News

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Faith

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

Health Updates

Vaccine passports are latest flash point in COVID politics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: ‘Critical juncture’ as cases, ICU counts climb

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burning restrictions lifted

News

Artist needed for design on new city water tower

Health Updates

Albert Lea woman prepares to retire after 50 years as a nurse

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases on the rise; more than 10,000 receive at least one vaccine dose in county