expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

“Visiting Hours” is a one-man play featuring Christian actor and speaker Jonathan Swenson. Provided

First Lutheran Church to have special services to honor health care workers serving in the area

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Rev. John Holt, along with the staff, leadership team and members of First Lutheran Church announce special services to honor the heroic health care personnel in the area who have served so faithfully, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

“During our Sunday morning worship services on Sunday, May 2, we plan to honor nurses, aides, physicians, first responders, fire-rescue, ambulance crews and anyone else involved in health care in hospitals, clinics, care centers, assisted living homes, chiropractic practices, public health, etc., for their caring and selfless service to all of us in the last 14 months especially,” Holt said. “We plan to include prayers of thanksgiving to Almighty God for all who have answered the call to care for others in the medical professions.”

Jonathan Swenson

Holt said the church will recognize each one who attends in-person with a gift.

Arrangements have also been for a special presentation in drama for the Sunday message entitled “Visiting Hours.”

“This will touch us emotionally and move us all to renewed dedication to caring for one another and a deeper appreciation for all who serve in healthcare,” Holt said.

“Visiting Hours” is a one-man play featuring Christian actor and speaker Jonathan Swenson. Set in a hospital, this intimate and meaningful drama looks into the ways God works through each person’s gifts and story to bless the whole community. It tells a shared story of life and faith from multiple perspectives, the stories of both the one receiving care and those giving it.

Swenson is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College and Luther Seminary. He has served as an ordained minister for nearly 25 years, and is the founding director of both Paraphrase Theatre as well as More to this Life Ministries.

People are invited to attend in the church in downtown Albert Lea, at the 8 or 10:30 a.m. services, or tune in to the Peace & Power broadcast  on KAAL-TV, ABC 6 at 10 a.m. Sunday, listen to the radio broadcast at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on KATE 1450 or access the church’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. 

In addition, a recording of the service should be posted at www.flcal.org. 

More News

A surge in the market

My Point of View: Local legislators are going to vote in our best interests

Guest column: What Walter Mondale taught us all about good fights and hard truths

Letter: Matter is not to be looked at lightly

News

A surge in the market

News

POET Biorefining – Glenville earns safety award

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrants remain outstanding for owner of The Interchange

News

Hy-Vee named one of best supermarkets in nation

News

USDA expands nutrition assistance for seniors amid pandemic with rescue plan funding

News

K&W Stores receives grant

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre celebrates the power of love with musical adaptation of ‘As You Like It’

Arts & Culture

First Lutheran Church to have special services to honor health care workers serving in the area

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back slightly to June 25

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota’s spring COVID-19 wave receding

News

Another suit asks Minnesota courts to oversee redistricting

News

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to almost 8 years in prison for meth found in traffic stop on I-90

Cops, Courts & Fires

Training details scarce in file of officer who shot Daunte Wright

News

Job vacancies bounce back above 127,000 in fourth quarter 2020 across Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

First-grader in southwestern Minnesota dies of COVID-19

News

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

News

Council approves waiving permit, license fees for businesses affected by COVID closures

Albert Lea Magazine

Stop and smell the roses

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: No new deaths in Minnesota reported

News

Minnesota narrowly misses losing US House seat; keeps all 8

News

Mondale family plans memorials in fall in Minnesota, DC