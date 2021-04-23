Fire damages vehicles, other buildings and other reports

A vehicle fire was reported at 8:57 p.m. Thursday at 526 Main St. in Emmons. Two vehicles were ultimately damaged, along with a neighbor’s garage and shed.

Retaining wall damaged

Police received a report at 11:25 a.m. Thursday of damage that had been done to a retaining wall at 925 Lakewood Ave. The damage had likely taken place overnight.

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Javier Torres, 35, on a Winnebago County warrant at 11:19 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway. He was also charged with fifth-degree possession after he was allegedly found with drugs after being taken into custody.

Police arrested Manuel Velez, 33, on a warrant at 3:31 p.m. Thursday at 517 E. Fourth St.

Police arrested Sashy Martinez, 35, and Jorge Luis Acosta Valdez, 55, on warrants at 6:59 p.m. Thursday at 928 W. Front St.