expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

Fire damages vehicles, other buildings and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:51 am Friday, April 23, 2021

A vehicle fire was reported at 8:57 p.m. Thursday at 526 Main St. in Emmons. Two vehicles were ultimately damaged, along with a neighbor’s garage and shed. 

 

Retaining wall damaged

Police received a report at 11:25 a.m. Thursday of damage that had been done to a retaining wall at 925 Lakewood Ave. The damage had likely taken place overnight. 

 

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Javier Torres, 35, on a Winnebago County warrant at 11:19 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway. He was also charged with fifth-degree possession after he was allegedly found with drugs after being taken into custody.

Police arrested Manuel Velez, 33, on a warrant at 3:31 p.m. Thursday at 517 E. Fourth St. 

Police arrested Sashy Martinez, 35, and Jorge Luis Acosta Valdez, 55, on warrants at 6:59 p.m. Thursday at 928 W. Front St.

More News

As COVID cases rise among kids, teens targeted for vaccination

Fire damages vehicles, other buildings and other reports

Sharpton decries ‘stench of racism’ in Daunte Wright’s death

House OKs tax plan with breaks for some, hikes for others

Education

As COVID cases rise among kids, teens targeted for vaccination

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fire damages vehicles, other buildings and other reports

News

Sharpton decries ‘stench of racism’ in Daunte Wright’s death

News

House OKs tax plan with breaks for some, hikes for others

Cops, Courts & Fires

Nielsen: at least 23.2 million watched Chauvin verdict

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Small new case numbers reported in area counties

Health Updates

MN urges more COVID-19 youth testing, OKs playing sports maskless outdoors

News

2 more Bing-Oh prizes claimed

Education

Albert Lea High School principal hired for new position in Anoka County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Male spotted cutting off catalytic converter and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘He was guilty.’ Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police chiefs hail Chauvin verdict as a key step to healing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House pushes to limit police powers

News

Minnesota Guardsmen to return from Africa deployment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin jury could stay anonymous for a long time

Health Updates

Minnesota patients 16 and up can schedule vaccination for COVID-19

News

‘This is the start of something big’

News

Prince fans headed to Paisley Park five years after death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Justice Department announces Minneapolis police probe day after Floyd case verdict

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for identity theft and other reports

News

Woman shares joy of volunteering through Mayo’s Albert Lea hospice program

News

Remembering the war

Education

Head Start applications accepted

News

Reporting fish die-offs helps the DNR and others respond