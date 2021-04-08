expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

Feds charge Minnesota man tied to violent boogaloo movement

By Associated Press

Published 8:39 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man whom authorities describe as a self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had an interest in killing police was charged Wednesday with illegal possession of a machine gun.

A federal magistrate judge ordered Michael Dahlager, 27, of St. Cloud, to remain in custody until a detention hearing scheduled Friday. Dahlager’s court-appointed attorney, Robert Richman, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday evening that he had not yet met his client and knows nothing about the case.

The complaint states that Dahlager told a confidential informant he was preparing to “defend” a rally at the state Capitol on Jan. 17. Dahlager allegedly traveled from St. Cloud to St. Paul in December 2020 to conduct surveillance at the Capitol building during a “Stop the Steal” rally by Donald Trump supporters. He scouted police numbers, overwatch positions and streets blocked by law enforcement, among other things.

Dahlager told the informant he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” and would not wear a bulletproof vest, according to the nine-page complaint, He said he would “go out fighting” and “go hunt some pig.” Eventually the plans for Jan. 17 were called off because of fears the group had been compromised by an informant.

Dahlager is accused of showing the informant several tactical items, including body armor, an AR-15 style assault rifle with a folding stock, and an item Dahlager claimed was a suppressor. The complaint said Dahlager also brought out two so-called auto sears meant to convert semi-automatic weapons to shoot automatically by a single pull of the trigger. Dahlager said a friend had created the auto sears with a 3D printer.

More News

Feeling guilty, anxious about your COVID-19 vaccine search? You’re not alone

Feds charge Minnesota man tied to violent boogaloo movement

‘A champion for them and for us’

Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck

Health Updates

Feeling guilty, anxious about your COVID-19 vaccine search? You’re not alone

News

Feds charge Minnesota man tied to violent boogaloo movement

Education

‘A champion for them and for us’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in Freeborn, Steele counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI, meth possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin’s actions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Extra distracted driving campaign on Minnesota roads this month

News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

News

Minnesota’s fishing opener is May 15 this year

Arts & Culture

Engagement: Murgic and Lair

News

Wintergreen welcomed to chamber

News

DNR: Be safe as early boating season gets started

Health Updates

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

State Judicial Branch expands payment options for court-ordered fines and fees

Health Updates

Race for vaccines is on as people in hospital, cases rise

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

Health Updates

Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date for all U.S. adults to April 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Education

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Education

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

News

Break over, Minn. lawmakers ready to tackle budget