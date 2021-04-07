expand
April 7, 2021

Katie Murgic and Alex Lair

Engagement: Murgic and Lair

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Katie Murgic and Alex Lair, both of Byron, announce their engagement.

The bride to be is the daughter of Steve and Jean Murgic of Rosemount.

She is a 2010 graduate of Rosemount High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Minnesota. She works as a radiation therapist.

The groom to be is the son of Loren and Jane Lair of Hayward and the grandson of Pat and Verliss Lair and Bill and Julia Ankoviak of Albert Lea.

He graduated from Albert Lea High school in 2006 and Gustavus Adolphus in 2010, where he majored in finance. He works as a financial planner.

An Aug. 21, 2021, wedding is planned at the Red Barn in Northfield.

