expand
Ad Spot

April 3, 2021

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

By Editorial Board

Published 8:55 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

To the one-year anniversary since the first COVID-19 case in Freeborn County.

It is hard to believe it has been one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Freeborn County. Much has happened since then.

Freeborn County has had 3,097 total cases since the start of the pandemic, and as of Friday, 27 from the county have died because of the virus.

To those who have suffered because of this virus or who have lost loved ones, our thoughts are with you. It has been a year that will stand out in history.

We appreciated members of the Albert Lea Ministerial Association and others from the community who on Thursday took time out of their days to offer up prayer and music for those who have lost loved ones or who may be grieving. They also prayed for hope as we all move into the future.

To the Tigers named to the winter All-Big 9, All-Big 9 honorable mention teams.

Congratulations to the 10 Albert Lea student-athletes who were named to the winter All-Conference or honorable mention teams.

The list included five athletes from the boys’ hockey team, three from the dance team, one from the boys’ swim and dive team and one from the girls’ basketball team.

While several of these athletes were seniors, a few were sophomores or juniors.

Congratulations to the seniors, who have completed their last winter season, and we look forward to seeing the younger athletes continue to excel in the coming years.

To rising COVID-19 cases across Minnesota.

Even though the vaccination pace is rising, health officials this week have expressed worry because of rising cases and hospitalizations across the state.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state’s positive test rate has trended for a third day above 5%, and more than 430 people were hospitalized, 105 of those people needing intensive care. These were the highest hospitalization needs since late January, according to Minnesota Public Radio News.

While vaccination rates are rising — nearly 1.7 million have received at least one dose across the state and the county approaches 10,000 having at least one dose — it is important people continue to practice safety protocols including wearing masks, proper hand hygiene and social distancing.

To confirmation of the emerald ash borer in Blue Earth County.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture this week confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Blue Earth County. There are now 27 counties in the state with the infestation.

According to the Associated Press, a resident in the city of St. Clair was cutting down an ash tree and noticed insect galleries in the wood. MDA staff found live emerald ash borer larvae.

Other nearby counties with infested areas include Faribault, Steele, Mower and Olmsted counties.

We remind people of the importance of not moving firewood unless it is MDA-certified firewood and how critical it is to be vigilant about the condition of your ash trees.

More News

Artist needed for design on new city water tower

Albert Lea woman prepares to retire after 50 years as a nurse

Editorial: Hands off when it comes to mailboxes or any mail

Editorial Roundup: Immigrants boost the state of Minn.’s economy

News

Artist needed for design on new city water tower

Health Updates

Albert Lea woman prepares to retire after 50 years as a nurse

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases on the rise; more than 10,000 receive at least one vaccine dose in county

News

City announces transfer station summer hours

News

Blood drive collects 56 pints

Education

Meal distribution is changing

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Everyone, together, can help get through this time

Education

Albert Lea High School Standout Student

Education

Halverson Elementary Star Class

News

This Week in History: 2 Albert Lea students sent to state science fair

Education

Contact the school district office for kindergarten registration

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawsuit over Department of Correction’s handling of COVID-19 will proceed

Health Updates

Many still hesitate to get vaccine, but reluctance is easing

Education

Students of color disproportionately choosing distance learning

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Red flag warning issued for area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gas drive-off and other reports

News

Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police lieutenant: Kneeling on neck ‘top tier, deadly force’

News

US employers add 916,000 jobs in March as hiring accelerates

Cops, Courts & Fires

Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint

News

‘Even in the darkest of times there is hope’

Cops, Courts & Fires

10-year-old found safe a day after taking SUV for a ride

News

Survey: strong economic growth continues in the region