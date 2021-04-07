expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

Editorial: Thanks to volunteers throughout the area

By Editorial Board

Published 8:53 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

With the changes over the last year in the Albert Lea area because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one sector that has been widely impacted is that of nonprofits.

Nonprofits rely on volunteers for much of their success, and during the pandemic, many volunteer opportunities were limited out of safety to reduce the spread of the virus.

Now, however, as more and more organizations and businesses are reopening fully again, it is critical to again provide the volunteer base that these organizations once had to help them serve the people in the community and to potentially raise money to help further their missions.

To those of you who are already sharing of your time or talents with nothing expected in return, we thank you.

Thank you for your dedication — not only to the organization you serve with, but also to the community.

To those of you who would like to get more involved, now is your chance to do so. Simply call up an organization you are passionate about and ask where you can help.

Many have training opportunities available on a regular basis and are looking for help on whatever level you might be able to provide.

You’ll find that volunteering will not only give you an opportunity to meet new people and learn new skills, but it will also help you combat depression and stay healthier physically, research shows.

It will be a benefit all around.

More News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

Editorial Roundup: Welfare Walz plan to cut red tape is solid

Editorial: Thanks to volunteers throughout the area

Al Batt: The grass is always greener when it’s in your Easter basket

News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

News

Minnesota’s fishing opener is May 15 this year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Extra distracted driving campaign on Minnesota roads this month

Arts & Culture

Engagement: Murgic and Lair

News

Wintergreen welcomed to chamber

News

DNR: Be safe as early boating season gets started

Health Updates

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

State Judicial Branch expands payment options for court-ordered fines and fees

Health Updates

Race for vaccines is on as people in hospital, cases rise

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

Health Updates

Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date for all U.S. adults to April 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Education

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Education

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

News

Break over, Minn. lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Health Updates

Minnesota to host FEMA vaccination site at state fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash

News

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports