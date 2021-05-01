expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

Editorial Roundup: Census figures: Minnesota civic engagement pays off

By Editorial Roundup

Published 8:50 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

Minnesota’s vaunted reputation for civic engagement gained luster this week when the Census Bureau released the calculations of how it divvies up the 435 seats in the U.S. House.

For the second decennial census in a row, Minnesota landed that last, 435th seat. The margin was excruciatingly tight. The Census Bureau said Monday that had New York reported just 89 more residents, the Empire State would have gotten that final House seat and Minnesota would be reduced to seven representatives.

It might have been even closer. Minnesota’s state demographer told the Star Tribune that, by her calculations, had Minnesota reported 26 fewer people, it would have lost that eighth seat.

Replying to that census form last year paid off, people. Minnesota, which generally tops the nation in voter turnout, topped the nation in voluntary response to the census — and now it keeps its accustomed representation in Congress, stays at 10 votes in the Electoral College, and (as a minor benefit) avoids the political wrangle of a necessarily drastic reshaping of its congressional districts.

Minnesota’s response rate was no accident. Citizen participation is a long-standing and valuable part of this state’s culture. And our state government and other organizations worked hard to encourage people to, literally, be counted.

This contrasts to three Sun Belt states that did little to prod census response and in ways acted to discourage the count. Texas was expected to gain three seats; it gained two. Florida was expected to gain two seats; it gained one. Arizona was expected to add a seat; it stayed flat.

For those states, Monday’s numbers were disappointing. For Minnesota — projected to lose a seat after hanging on to it a decade ago — Monday felt like victory.

— Mankato Free Press, April 29

About Editorial Roundup

Editorials from newspapers around the state of Minnesota.

email author More by Editorial

More News

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial Roundup: Census figures: Minnesota civic engagement pays off

Senate Report: Minnesota children were used as pawns for decisions

April Jeppson: My first weeks in Albert Lea and overcoming trials

Education

Halverson Star Class

Education

Tigers’ Roar date is approaching at high school in Albert Lea

Education

Southwest Middle School Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Check out student art in new virtual art show

News

Making May Day baskets

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Albert Lea, Austin mayors announce plan to work together on econ. development

News

Tips on what to look for, how to shape up trees on your property

News

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

Cops, Courts & Fires

Volunteering in the gardens

Health Updates

County’s vaccination pace slows; appointments harder to fill

News

Relay for Life committee announces plans for event

News

‘We did it!’: Minnesota exults at Census win at NY’s expense

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

2021 Freeborn County Fair canceled

Health Updates

Cases trending down; vaccination urgency remains

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin trial eases concerns of courtroom camera skeptics

Cops, Courts & Fires

White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness

Cops, Courts & Fires

The Interchange owner arrested in Clear Lake, posts bail

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man dies after crash in Worth County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pop machine damaged and other reports

News

Remaining $50 Spring Bing-Oh! prizes claimed; blackout prize remains

News

Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

National Guard presence during Chauvin trial cost $25M