April 28, 2021

Editorial: It’s time to nominate your favorite businesses

By Editorial Board

Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Each year for 17 years the Albert Lea Tribune has provided a Readers’ Choice contest. Year after year, this continues to be an opportunity for our local businesses to shine. This year, we have strengthened the program to include a nomination round before the voting round, all on an enhanced digital platform. Only the top five nominated in each category will make the ballot round.

Businesses in the Tribune’s coverage area need your help! Hop on the Tribune website and visit the contest tab  to take you directly to the nomination round of the Readers’ Choice contest. The nomination round is only available online. The voting round will be available online and in print on June 9. Be sure to share with your friends to nominate once per day between April 27 and May 15.

One lucky participant who makes nominations will win $50 in Chamber Bucks. You can nominate once per day and need to nominate in at least 10 categories each time. The voting round will be between June 4 and July 7. Remember to come back to vote for another chance to win a prize.

Nominations and votes are not for sale; however, if you are a local business owner or manager it’s a good time to remind people to nominate you. Contact us at 507-379-1411 to ask how to advertise on the nomination platform.

