April 20, 2021

Does COVID-19 vaccination impact blood donation eligibility?

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

As COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains. Healthy individuals are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment.

As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S. Additional blood donation eligibility information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.

Three reasons not to wait to donate:

Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into summer.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.

Plus, those who donate May 1-15 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming donation opportunities

Albert Lea

• Noon to 6 p.m. May 6: Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14: YMCA, 2021 W. Main St.

Alden

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7: Alden Conger High School, 215 N. Broadway

Geneva

• 1  to 6 p.m. May 10: Geneva Community Center, 314 1st Ave. SE

Head Start applications accepted

Reporting fish die-offs helps the DNR and others respond

Birth announcement

