Darlene J. Langfald, age 92 formerly of Emmons, MN, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, MN.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Center Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19266 440th Street, rural Leland, Iowa with Pastor Joshua Skogen officiating. Burial will be in the Center Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1:30 until 3:00 PM at the church on Saturday.

A recording of her service will viewable on the Schott Funeral Homes website later Saturday afternoon. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com and find Darlene’s page. Click on the “tribute wall” tab to access the service.

Darlene June (Smith) Langfald was born on June 4, 1928 in rural Thompson, Iowa to parents Bruce Sr. and Martha (Doege) Smith. Darlene attended and graduated from Scarville High School in 1945 and attended Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa. On March 7, 1948, Darlene was married to Grant A. Langfald at Scarville, Iowa.

Faith, family, friends, farming and food were all important parts of Darlene’s life. She was proud to be a lifelong member of Center Evangelical Lutheran Church and would attend Sunday services, driving from Emmons, until her health prevented her from driving.

Darlene’s family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were lucky to have such a devoted Grandma. Through the years, she loved to attend their school and church events, and more recently, she enjoyed their visits and phone calls. And outings with her sister Marjorie were much anticipated.

Friendships were cherished and nurtured by Darlene. Friends from Emmons, Center Church, and most recently from Good Samaritan assisted living meant so much to Darlene. Sharing a cup of coffee and a card game with good friends was always more fun than being alone.

Darlene was a dedicated farm wife. She knew what it took to help and support Grant and their hired men-food! Feeding the crew was a job, just like the farming itself, and Darlene took it all in stride. She made many meals each day, delivering them to the fields where the men were working. She also loved her flower gardens and bird watching. Most recently, she would spend time on Mike and Lynne’s patio, enjoying the outdoors, watching the birds in the feeders and tending to Lynne’s flowers. Darlene would help freeze corn, and Lynne taught Darlene how to make lefse. There are so many wonderful memories to cherish!

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lynne Langfald of Emmons, MN; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Kenny) Schueller of Scales Mound, IL and Carl (Alyssa) Langfald of Emmons, MN; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Grant & Laney Fjelstad and Camilla, Sadie & Hank Langfald; a sister Marjorie Dann; brother Donald (Janice) Smith; and a sister-in-law, Donnabelle Smith. Darlene also had many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Grant in 1995; four brothers Harold Smith, Bruce (Lillian) Smith Jr., Russell (Verle) Smith, and Burnell “Barney” (Dorothy) Smith; and a brother-in-law Russell Dann.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221