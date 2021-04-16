expand
April 16, 2021

Crawford Ray Brown

Published 10:10 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Crawford Ray Brown, 71 of Albert Lea, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 11th while at his vacation home in Harlingen TX. Ray as he was better known by was born July 17, 1949 in Joplin MO. Ray joined the Army after high school and served two tours in Vietnam. He married his wife Marilee on August 21, 1973. Ray was employed at Wilson’s, Ventura Foods and was a lifetime Truck Driver. Ray loved to hunt, fish and camp.

Him and his wife shared a permanent campsite in Fairmont MN for almost 20 years. Recently they have enjoyed their winter home in Texas for the past 3 years. Ray is survived by his wife of 47 years Marilee of Albert Lea. Three daughters Stephanie (Kelly) McCormick, Lake Mills, IA, Kristy (Rocky) Meyerhoff, Thompson, IA, Kelley (John) Howe Selma, NC. Grandchildren Ashley Meyerhoff, Damion Meyerhoff, Vanessa Meyerhoff, Drew Folie, Trevor Johnson, Bryn Johnson, Jordan McCormick, and two great grand children, Brother-in-law Mark (Teri) Fosse, Rochester, MN, Sister-in-law LeeAnn Fosse, Kenosha, WI and his Uncle Harold McCoy Joplin, MO and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Eggleston Brown, Betty Layman, Step-Father Bob Layman, siblings Tom Brown and Sheila Hawthorne and parents in law Ed and Lorraine Fosse. Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church 308 Water Street Albert Lea on Saturday May 15th from 2-5 pm.

