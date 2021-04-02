expand
April 3, 2021

Craig Allen Counters Sr

Published 4:11 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Craig Allen Counters Sr., 83, of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on March 29,2021. He was born in Albert Lea, the second son of Lillian and Art Counters. He graduated from ALHS in 1955 and served in the US Air Force for four years in the US and Japan. He returned to Albert Lea with his wife Ineko, and eventually relocated to Bloomington, MN. He received his degree from the University of Minnesota in 1973 and spent most of his working years in finance, retiring from McArthur Corporation in 1999.

Survivors include his three children, Connie, Carla and Craig Allen Jr (Kim), all of Minneapolis, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Along with his brother Tom (Susan) of La Crescent, MN. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ineko in 2016, his parent’s and his older brother Dick.

No service is planned, but there will be a time of remembrance with his family on Thursday, April 8, from 5-7 PM at Washburn-McReavy Funeral home, 2300 West Old Shakopee Road in Bloomington MN. 55431. Condolences may be sent to the family via the funeral home. Memorials can be made to your favorite humane society.

