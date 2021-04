COVID-19 update: Small new case numbers reported in area counties

The following is the latest COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health:

Freeborn County

• seven new lab-confirmed cases

• 3,303 total cases

• 5,320 people with at least one vaccine dose; 4,092 with completed series

Faribault County

• three new lab-confirmed cases

• 1,458 total cases

• 11,995 people with at least one vaccine dose; 8,952 with completed series

Mower County

• two new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case

• 4,532 total cases

• 16,785 people with at least one vaccine dose; 12,901 with completed series

Steele County

• 14 new lab-confirmed cases

• 3,675 total cases

• 14,254 people with at least one vaccine dose; 9,956 with completed series

Waseca County

• two new lab-confirmed cases

• 2,321 total cases

• 6,912 people with at least one vaccine dose; 4,988 with completed series