expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

By Staff Reports

Published 5:50 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

Minnesota reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, including one from Faribault County.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person was between 85 and 89 years old.

The state has now had 6,885 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,293 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state also reported 1,385 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 527,650.

Of that total, almost 505,000 no longer need to be isolated.

Freeborn County reported seven new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 3,121, of which 74 are considered active.

The new cases included two people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s and three people in their 60s.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported in the county.

As of Friday, 10,519 people in Freeborn County had received at least one vaccine dose and 6,364 had received the completed series. 

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: no new lab-confirmed cases; 1,390 total cases; 4,672 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,111 had received the completed series.
  • Mower County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 4,407 total cases; 15,028 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 8,586 had received the completed series.
  • Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 3,382 total cases; 11,665 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6,537 had received the completed series.
  • Waseca County: one new lab-confirmed case; 2,227 total cases; 5,728 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,742 had received the completed series.

More News

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Catherine “Connie” (Gunderson)Maxwell

John D. Johnson

Education

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Education

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

News

Break over, Minn. lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Health Updates

Minnesota to host FEMA vaccination site at state fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash

News

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Faith

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

Health Updates

Vaccine passports are latest flash point in COVID politics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: ‘Critical juncture’ as cases, ICU counts climb

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burning restrictions lifted

News

Artist needed for design on new city water tower

Health Updates

Albert Lea woman prepares to retire after 50 years as a nurse

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases on the rise; more than 10,000 receive at least one vaccine dose in county

News

City announces transfer station summer hours

News

Blood drive collects 56 pints

Education

Meal distribution is changing