COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Minnesota reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, including one from Faribault County.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person was between 85 and 89 years old.

The state has now had 6,885 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,293 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state also reported 1,385 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 527,650.

Of that total, almost 505,000 no longer need to be isolated.

Freeborn County reported seven new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 3,121, of which 74 are considered active.

The new cases included two people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s and three people in their 60s.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported in the county.

As of Friday, 10,519 people in Freeborn County had received at least one vaccine dose and 6,364 had received the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties: