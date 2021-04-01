expand
COVID-19 update: New cases increase in Freeborn County, statewide

By Staff Reports

Published 11:29 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

COVID-19 cases creeped up in Minnesota on Thursday, including in Freeborn County, according to the daily update from health officials.

The state reported 2,140 new cases and 12 deaths, including one in both Mower and Steele counties.

The person who died in Mower County was in their early 80s, and the person who died in Steele County was in their late 60s.

The state has now had 521,667 cases since the start of the pandemic, of which more than 21,000 are considered active and 435 people are currently hospitalized, including 105 in intensive care.

The new people who died statewide ranged in age from late 40s to late 80s, and four resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Freeborn County reported 17 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 3,097 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Information has not yet been released about the new cases or how many cases are considered active.

As of Monday, 9,708 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 5,941 had received the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 1,384 total cases; 4,273 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2,797 had received the completed series.
  • Mower County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 4,379 total cases; 14,099 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 7,817 had received the completed series.
  • Steele County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,357 total cases; 10,663 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,833 had received the completed series.
  • Waseca County: three new lab-confirmed cases, one new case; 2,214 total cases; 5,340 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,323 had received the completed series.

