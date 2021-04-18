expand
Ad Spot

April 18, 2021

COVID-19 update: Almost 12K with at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 1:07 pm Sunday, April 18, 2021

Freeborn County is approaching 12,000 people with at least one COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

As of Friday, 11,896 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 8,606 had received the completed series.

Statewide, 2.27 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 1.6 million have received the completed series.

The state on Sunday reported 1,847 new cases, increasing the cumulative cases to 556,381. Of the total cases, 530,121 no longer need to be in isolation and 671 are hospitalized, including 165 in intensive care.

Eleven new deaths were reported, ranging in age from early 50s to late 90s. The state has now had 7,020 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Freeborn County reported 13 new cases Sunday and 12 on Saturday and has now had a cumulative 3,281 total cases.

Information about the new cases or how many cases remain active has not yet been released.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,440 total cases; 5,276 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,988 had received the completed series.
  • Mower County: five new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 4,511 total cases; 16,637 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 11,994 had received the completed series.
  • Steele County: 19 new lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases; 3,640 total cases; 13,963 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 9,350 had received the completed series.
  • Waseca County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 2,314 total cases; 6,836 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 4,799 had received the completed series.

 

More News

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

COVID-19 update: Almost 12K with at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume later this week

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

Health Updates

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Almost 12K with at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume later this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

Cops, Courts & Fires

Journalists allege police harassment at Minnesota protests

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert in Derek Chauvin trial faces Maryland lawsuit

Health Updates

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

News

‘It’s just too much’

News

Legionnaire of the Year: A helping hand whenever needed

News

Recognition for years with the Legion

Health Updates

Preventable deaths from alcohol use increased in 2020 in Minnesota

Education

Star Class: Skills in the gym

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Finishing up the year, preparing for new one

Education

Southwest Middle School Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Teacher wins national award for space education

News

Workforce Development Forum happening next week

News

Albert Lea wastewater facility recognized among others in region

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Matson clears finance committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Resource officer shot at Tennessee high school recovering

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Nearly half of adults with at least 1 dose; cases rise

Cops, Courts & Fires

Unemployment fraud and other reports

News

Vikings stadium debt becomes piece of budget debate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wright family demands more severe charges for Minn. ex-officer

Albert Lea Tigers

High school league seeks relief from masks in outdoor sports