expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

COVID-19 update: 25 new cases in Freeborn County, one new death

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Freeborn County and Minnesota alike on Friday continued to report a jump in COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 22 new lab-confirmed cases and three probable cases, while 2,659 new cases were reported statewide.

The state also reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths, including one in Freeborn County of a person between 90 and 94. This is the 29th death in the county and the second county death reported this week.

The state has now had 537,828 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 512,029 no longer need to be isolated.  The state reported 595 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 134 in intensive care.

The state has now had 6,932 people who have died since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,310 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

More than 3.1 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state.

Freeborn County has had 3,185 people who have had COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Information about the new cases or how many cases remain active has not yet been released.

As of Tuesday, 10,982 people in Freeborn County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,149 people have received the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new lab-confirmed cases; 1,410 total cases; 4,762 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,314 had received the completed series.

• Mower County: seven new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 4,450 total cases; 15,507 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 9,551 had received the completed series.

• Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases; 3,446 total cases; 11,938 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 7,238 had received the completed series.

• Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,253 total cases; 5,999 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,913 had received the completed series.

More News

Rochester woman charged in Capitol insurrection released

COVID-19 update: 25 new cases in Freeborn County, one new death

Child hit by car and other reports

Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rochester woman charged in Capitol insurrection released

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 25 new cases in Freeborn County, one new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Child hit by car and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

News

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Arts & Culture

‘We know what it would mean if the city were to lose something like this’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gulf builds in MN Legislature over public safety plans

Education

Even with prospect of aid, Minnesota school budgets in dire shape

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 19 new cases in Freeborn County; new death in Steele County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rochester woman charged in attack on U.S. Capitol

Cops, Courts & Fires

Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for assault and other reports

Health Updates

Feeling guilty, anxious about your COVID-19 vaccine search? You’re not alone

News

Feds charge Minnesota man tied to violent boogaloo movement

Education

‘A champion for them and for us’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in Freeborn, Steele counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI, meth possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin’s actions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Extra distracted driving campaign on Minnesota roads this month

News

‘It’s a way to pay back’

News

Minnesota’s fishing opener is May 15 this year

Arts & Culture

Engagement: Murgic and Lair