COVID-19 update: 25 new cases in Freeborn County, one new death

Freeborn County and Minnesota alike on Friday continued to report a jump in COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 22 new lab-confirmed cases and three probable cases, while 2,659 new cases were reported statewide.

The state also reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths, including one in Freeborn County of a person between 90 and 94. This is the 29th death in the county and the second county death reported this week.

The state has now had 537,828 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 512,029 no longer need to be isolated. The state reported 595 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 134 in intensive care.

The state has now had 6,932 people who have died since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,310 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

More than 3.1 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state.

Freeborn County has had 3,185 people who have had COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Information about the new cases or how many cases remain active has not yet been released.

As of Tuesday, 10,982 people in Freeborn County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,149 people have received the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new lab-confirmed cases; 1,410 total cases; 4,762 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,314 had received the completed series.

• Mower County: seven new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 4,450 total cases; 15,507 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 9,551 had received the completed series.

• Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases; 3,446 total cases; 11,938 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 7,238 had received the completed series.

• Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,253 total cases; 5,999 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,913 had received the completed series.