COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County over the weekend

Freeborn County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 10 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.

Four of the new cases on Saturday were people ages 15 to 19, and the remainder were in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

Information about the cases announced Sunday or how many cases remain active has not yet been released.

The county has had 3,333 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 12,334 people in Freeborn County have received at least one vaccine dose and 9,607 have received the completed series, as of Friday.

The following is an update on other area counties, according to case data released Sunday:

• Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,472 total cases; 5,402 people with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 4,554 with completed series

• Mower County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 4,544 total cases; 17,246 people with at least one dose, 13,990 with completed series

• Steele County: seven new lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases; 3,710 total cases; 14,839 people with at least one dose, 10,676 with completed series

• Waseca County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 2,330 total cases; 7,126 people with at least one dose, 5,339 with completed series