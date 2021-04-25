expand
Ad Spot

April 26, 2021

COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County over the weekend

By Staff Reports

Published 3:12 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021

Freeborn County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including 10 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.

Four of the new cases on Saturday were people ages 15 to 19, and the remainder were in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

Information about the cases announced Sunday or how many cases remain active has not yet been released.

The county has had 3,333 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 12,334 people in Freeborn County have received at least one vaccine dose and 9,607 have received the completed series, as of Friday.

The following is an update on other area counties, according to case data released Sunday:

• Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,472 total cases; 5,402 people with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 4,554 with completed series

• Mower County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 4,544 total cases; 17,246 people with at least one dose, 13,990 with completed series

• Steele County: seven new lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases; 3,710 total cases; 14,839 people with at least one dose, 10,676 with completed series

• Waseca County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 2,330 total cases; 7,126 people with at least one dose, 5,339 with completed series

More News

2021 NOXIOUS WEEDS

PUBLIC NOTICE ADJOURNED MEETING OF

4.19.21 MTG MINUTES

For 3 ex-officers, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd’s death work?

Cops, Courts & Fires

For 3 ex-officers, will blaming Chauvin for Floyd’s death work?

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County over the weekend

News

Pulitzer Prize winning composer born in Albert Lea dies at age 93

Health Updates

State passes 4 million vaccine doses administered

News

Giving a better quality of life

Education

King and queen crowned

Education

Albert Lea High School Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Tribune hosts open house for new publishing plant on Front Street

Education

Star Class: ABC Countdown

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Taking pride in taking care of the Earth

Health Updates

US health panel urges restarting J&J COVID-19 vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court record: Chauvin slated for sentencing June 16 in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

State reaches 100 traffic deaths; earliest in last 6 years

News

House, Senate include historic tax credit in bills

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: More than 12K in Freeborn County with at least one vaccine dose

Education

As COVID cases rise among kids, teens targeted for vaccination

Cops, Courts & Fires

Fire damages vehicles, other buildings and other reports

News

Sharpton decries ‘stench of racism’ in Daunte Wright’s death

News

House OKs tax plan with breaks for some, hikes for others

Cops, Courts & Fires

Nielsen: at least 23.2 million watched Chauvin verdict

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Small new case numbers reported in area counties

Health Updates

MN urges more COVID-19 youth testing, OKs playing sports maskless outdoors

News

2 more Bing-Oh prizes claimed

Education

Albert Lea High School principal hired for new position in Anoka County