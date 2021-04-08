COVID-19 update: 19 new cases in Freeborn County; new death in Steele County

Freeborn County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as part of 2,535 new cases reported across the state.

The state has now had 535,182 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 510,959 no longer need to be isolated.

Fourteen deaths were also reported across the state, including one person in their late 70s in Steele County. The other people who died statewide ranged in age from early 50s to early 90s.

As of Wednesday, 565 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 131 in intensive care.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday the state has administered more than 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. The milestone comes exactly three weeks after the state announced two million doses had been administered.

Over 1.9 million people have received at least one dose, and almost 1.25 million have the completed series.

As of Tuesday, 10,583 people in Freeborn County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,994 people have received the completed series.

Freeborn County has now had 3,160 people with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Information about the new cases or how many cases remain active has not yet been released.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 1,410 total cases; 4,676 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,208 had received the completed series.

• Mower County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 4,442 total cases; 15,240 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 9,338 had received the completed series.

• Steele County: 17 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,434 total cases; 11,782 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 7,076 had received the completed series.

• Waseca County: one new lab-confirmed case; 2,248 total cases; 5,844 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,861 had received the completed series.