expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

Coniah E. Horton

By Submitted

Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Coniah Emmerson Horton, age 36, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home. Coniah was born October 10, 1984 to Darla Dahmen and Terry Dillon in St. Paul, Minnesota. He grew up in Austin and attended Austin High School. Coniah had a passion of breeding Pitbulls and had three of his own, Dillinger, Sox, and Daja. He also loved making his own music.

Coniah E. Horton

Survivors include his children, Brianna (Kasen Barth) Winter of Austin, Minnesota, Christian Oleson of Austin, Minnesota, LaRiah Lawrence of Temperance, Michigan, Destiny Schneider of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Kiara Bibbs of Rochester, Minnesota, Ambrosia Horton of Austin, Minnesota; siblings, Bronson (Jessica Nash) Dahmen of Austin, Minnesota, Preston of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his mother, Darla Dahmen. Making up for lost time with his kids, Coniah made sure to reach out often to all of his kids to let them know that he loved them always.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00(Noon) on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 10:00-12:00(Noon) prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Dawn L. Dace

Coniah E. Horton

Cynthia “Cindy” D. Anderson

Gerald “Jerry” Gleason

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations

Health Updates

Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date for all U.S. adults to April 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Education

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Education

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

News

Break over, Minn. lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Health Updates

Minnesota to host FEMA vaccination site at state fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash

News

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Faith

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

Health Updates

Vaccine passports are latest flash point in COVID politics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: ‘Critical juncture’ as cases, ICU counts climb

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burning restrictions lifted

News

Artist needed for design on new city water tower

Health Updates

Albert Lea woman prepares to retire after 50 years as a nurse

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases on the rise; more than 10,000 receive at least one vaccine dose in county