Coniah E. Horton

Coniah Emmerson Horton, age 36, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home. Coniah was born October 10, 1984 to Darla Dahmen and Terry Dillon in St. Paul, Minnesota. He grew up in Austin and attended Austin High School. Coniah had a passion of breeding Pitbulls and had three of his own, Dillinger, Sox, and Daja. He also loved making his own music.

Survivors include his children, Brianna (Kasen Barth) Winter of Austin, Minnesota, Christian Oleson of Austin, Minnesota, LaRiah Lawrence of Temperance, Michigan, Destiny Schneider of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Kiara Bibbs of Rochester, Minnesota, Ambrosia Horton of Austin, Minnesota; siblings, Bronson (Jessica Nash) Dahmen of Austin, Minnesota, Preston of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his mother, Darla Dahmen. Making up for lost time with his kids, Coniah made sure to reach out often to all of his kids to let them know that he loved them always.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00(Noon) on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 10:00-12:00(Noon) prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.