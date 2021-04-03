City announces transfer station summer hours

The city of Albert Lea has announced its summer hours for the Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill that will be in effect through Sept. 30.

It will be open the following:

• 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesda.

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Friday

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Services include the following:

• Household garbage disposal

• Demolition debris disposal

• Brush disposal

• Yard waste composting (compost permit)

• Electronics recycling

• Appliance recycling

• Used oil recycling

• Scrap metal recycling

• Cardboard/paper recycling

• Glass/can recycling

The release stated because the city is committed to keeping storm drains clear of leaves, trash and other debris, the city has partnered with the Shell Rock River Watershed District to create an “Adopt a Drain” program. The city will issue a Transfer Station compost permit for that calendar year to residents who adopt a drain. To adopt a drain and find out helpful tips on how to clear a storm drain visit www.shellrock.org.

The city also offers free compost and woodchips when available.