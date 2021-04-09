Child hit by car and other reports

Police received a report at 4:37 p.m. Thursday of an 8-year-old girl who was reportedly hit by a car while on her bicycle at East Third Street and Broadway.

The child had a possible injury but was not transported to the hospital.

Police stated Terrance Book, 27, was driving a Chrysler 300 on Third Street and was going to cross Broadway when he collided with Sophia Edwards, 8, who was riding a bike north on Broadway on the sidewalk.

Police stated the girl came out from behind a parked vehicle, and Book reportedly did not see the girl before the collision occurred.

Female hit by vehicle

Dispatchers received a report at 3:50 p.m. Thursday of a person who backed out of a driveway and hit a female walking behind the vehicle at 510 Ulstad Ave. The female was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. No other information was available.

3 arrested on warrants

Shanoh Marie Armstrong, 44, turned herself in on a local warrant at 4:26 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Rhonda Michelle Hopkins, 38, on a local warrant at 2:46 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway. She was reportedly brought in from the Mankato Police Department after a traffic stop.

Police arrested Nikki Rae Gesme, 41, on a local warrant at 4:23 p.m. Thursday at 122 Bridge Ave.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 8:19 a.m. Thursday of someone who had been scammed on Facebook in Albert Lea.