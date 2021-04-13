Cheryl Page

Cheryl Lynn Page, 67, of Albert Lea, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester.

Cheryl was born on September 30, 1953 in Iowa City, Iowa to Robert “Bob” and Carol (Kretzinger) Utter. The family moved around quite a bit due to Bob’s work, which took them to Ohio, Indiana, and then to Albert Lea. She attended St. Cloud High School where she was a cheerleader and a gymnast, and stayed there to finish her senior year the while family moved back to Albert Lea. After graduating in 1972, she attended Mankato State College and majored in Physical Education with a minor in Special education. She also participated in track and softball.

Following college, on August 20, 1977, her best friend and love of her life, Roy, were wedded, whom she met at Mankato State. To the union they were blessed with two children, Ross and Aubree. The family settled and made Albert Lea their home.

Cheryl spent her working years as a special education teacher and gymnastics coach. She loved her job and her students and remained in contact with them far beyond their graduation. After retirement, she became a transportation specialist at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community. Her smile illuminated the hallways and she loved visiting with the residents.

Cheryl was involved with many activities. She enjoyed gardening, was a member of Lakeview Lion’s Club, volunteered at the hospital auxiliary, and was very active with Grace Lutheran Church. She loved everyone, was very friendly and outgoing, would say “hi” to everyone. She was a one-of-a-kind gem that lit up any room she walked into. She was very funny and had an amazing, contagious laugh and a heart of gold.

Everyone was a friend. She loved hosting gatherings at her home. She was very creative and made everything special. She would create little skits or make up lyrics to songs and made sure everyone got involved. She wouldn’t let anyone sit around and do nothing. She never missed decorating for holidays.

Family was everything to Cheryl. Her grandkids were her world. She knew their sports schedules and went to all their games. She always sent special little packages for holidays and birthdays to them. Cheryl loved spending time with her husband, Roy. Together, they traveled to see their kids and grandkids, vacationed, went boating, fishing, and just enjoyed each other’s company as they sat outside drinking a cold beverage, greeting everyone as they passed by, and feeding treats to the neighborhood dogs. They also enjoyed playing softball together in their younger years and camping. She and Roy always made sure to call their kids and grandkids daily. The world will truly miss the light she brought to everyone’s lives.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Roy; children, Ross (Alissa) Page and Aubree (Wade) Prouty; her grandchildren: Alana, Alexis, and Rowan Page; and Bryce, Kale, and Liv Prouty; her father and step mother, Bob and Maureen Utter; her brothers: Jay (Sheryl) Utter and Tom (Sheryl) Utter; brother-in-law, Randy (Nancy) Page; sister-in-law, Julie (Dan) Kohn; nephews: Adam and Andrew (Elizabeth) Utter, Michael (Sonya) Kohn, Brody (Jodi) Page, and Eric (Tabatha) Page; nieces: Kendra (Clark) Cornish, Christine (Ryan) Kleinbeck, Nikki (Randy) Harring, and Amber (Brian) Schmidt; and many great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded into death by her mother, Carol; parents-in-law, Donald and Betty Page; nephew, Justin Kohn; grandparents, Dayle and Dorothy Kretzinger, and Ruth and Phil Utter.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Bonnerup Funeral Service, and one hour prior to funeral services. Funeral services will take place Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Shane Koepke officiating.