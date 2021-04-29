Cheryl A. Howard

After a very short battle with cancer, Cheryl Howard, aged 62, of Hollandale, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 and is now pain-free and celebrating joyfully in her eternal home, where I’m sure she is enjoying a tall glass of ice-cold milk.

Cheryl was born in 1958 to John (Jack) and Shirley Munson, followed by two sisters, Julie (Dick) Guckeen and Linda (Jeff) Mullenbach, and later a nephew Jordan (Rachel) Mullenbach, and niece Ronni Mullenbach.

Cheryl met Richard Howard and they were married on April 20th, 1991. She quickly whipped him into shape, and taught him that “Yes, Dear” was always the right thing to say. She never wanted kids of her own, preferring to raise her beautiful German Shepherds, but Richard came with a bunch of kids. She raised four of them: Evie (Bryan) Cunningham, Angie (Mikie) Cox, Laura (Jon) Becker, and Daniel (Danielle) Howard, and gladly welcomed in a fifth adult child, Kamra (James) Joosten later in the marriage. That bunch of kids gave her 14 grandkids. She loved all of them with a fierceness and protective love, teaching them how to be good people, make good homes, and have a backbone.

Cheryl held a lot of jobs, but the last and best was as an administrative assistant at Southgate Elementary in Austin, Minnesota. She loved her job, and she was good at it. Her Southgate kids and parents loved her, and she protected them fiercely like they were her own. She ran a tight ship, all while creating a tight school family, all of whom will miss her dearly.

Cheryl also spent time volunteering and helping anyone who asked. She loved to talk, and was great at giving good advice, whether you wanted it or not. She leaves behind so many people, too numerous to name, that she loved and that loved her back.

Most importantly, Cheryl spent time reading her Bible. Her greatest wish is that everyone could have a relationship with Her Lord and Savior Jesus like she did. He gave her overwhelming peace and purpose throughout her life, especially during the end. When you think of Cheryl, don’t be sad for too long…she is experiencing pure joy, right where she belongs, and enjoying time with her dad Jack, brother-in-law Dick, and many other family members and friends in Heaven.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1st at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Austin with Pastor Scott Owens officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday for one hour before the service. It was Cheryl’s wish that everyone gathering to remember her be comfortable and dress casual!

The service will be live-streamed at faithchurchaustin.org starting 10 minutes before the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to The Hormel Institute for cancer research.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.