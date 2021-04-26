Catalytic converters reported cut off and other reports

Police received a report at 11:14 a.m. Saturday of catalytic converters that were cut off trucks at 1909 E. Main St.

Furnace fire reported

A furnace fire was reported at 6:43 p.m. Saturday at 521 W. College St.

4 arrested on warrants

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies brought in Lori Kathleen Farley, 50, on a local warrant at 6:16 a.m. Friday.

Travis Thomas Stigney, 34, turned himself in on local warrants at 4:04 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies arrested Rodney Lee Anderson, 56, on a local warrant at 4:24 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Francisco Jose Guerrero, 20, on a warrant and cited him for social host violation, underage consumption and small amount of marijuana at 1:34 a.m. Sunday at 2102 E. main St. Police cited Ricardo Josue Mendoza Gonzalez, 18, for minor consumption.

Items reported stolen

Police received a report at 3:51 p.m. Friday of items that were reported stolen at 821 Plaza St. Items were later recovered.

1 arrested for order for protection violation

Police arrested Seth Galen Kilian Bock, 25, for felony order for protection violation at 8:39 a.m. Saturday at 1309 E. Hawthorne St.

Break-in reported

A break-in was reported at 8:13 p.m. Saturday at 802 E. Main St.

Vehicle rummaged through

Police received a report at 12:27 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 620 St. Peter Ave. A plastic baggie with a small amount of marijuana was left in the vehicle.

1 arrested for possession, driving after revocation

Police arrested Spencer Adam Edwards, 30, for driving after revocation, fifth-degree possession, no proof of insurance and expired registration after a traffic stop at 9:51 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue.

1 cited for underage drinking

A female was cited for underage consumption at 9:57 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Johnson Street.