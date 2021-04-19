expand
Ad Spot

April 19, 2021

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:08 am Monday, April 19, 2021

Police received a report at 7:07 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle that had a catalytic converter stolen off of it at 1306 Southview Lane. The incident reportedly happened sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday at 7 p.m. Sunday. 

 

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Richard Allen Miller, 43, on a Steele County warrant after a traffic stop at 4:33 p.m. Friday at 122 Bridge Ave. 

Police arrested Nathaniel Gary Varness, 20, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 8:46 a.m. Friday at 2222 E. Main St. Varness was also cited for driving after revocation.

Police arrested Angel De Los Santos, 35, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 3:38 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Newton Avenue. 

 

Fraud reported

Deputies received a report at 10:38 a.m. Friday that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment under a person’s name in rural Ellendale. 

Deputies received a report at 5:04 p.m. Friday that someone had fraudulently taken out a credit card in another person’s name 

 

Vehicle egged

Police received a report at 3:10 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that had been egged the night prior at 820 St. Thomas Ave. 

 

1 arrested for fleeing police, other charges

Police arrested Jesus Lara Rangel, 20, for felony fleeing, driving after revocation, possession of a small amount of marijuana, careless driving and underage possession of alcohol after a traffic stop at 3:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Frank Avenue. 

 

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 4:11 p.m. Friday of a female who had reportedly stolen three pairs of shoes at 2339 Leland Drive. 

 

Vehicle damaged

The window on a vehicle was reported damaged at 12:43 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The damage was believed to have happened the night before. 

 

Items reported taken

Several items were reported taken at 1:49 p.m. Sunday at 405 Court St. 

More News

George Joseph Rozalez

Robert ‘Bob’ Swearingen

COVID-19 update: More than half of Minnesotans are vaccinated; positivity rate down

1st Bing-Oh prize claimed

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

COVID-19 update: More than half of Minnesotans are vaccinated; positivity rate down

News

1st Bing-Oh prize claimed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Use of force reasonable, defense attorney argues

Health Updates

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Almost 12K with at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume later this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

Cops, Courts & Fires

Journalists allege police harassment at Minnesota protests

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert in Derek Chauvin trial faces Maryland lawsuit

Health Updates

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

News

‘It’s just too much’

News

Legionnaire of the Year: A helping hand whenever needed

News

Recognition for years with the Legion

Health Updates

Preventable deaths from alcohol use increased in 2020 in Minnesota

Education

Star Class: Skills in the gym

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Finishing up the year, preparing for new one

Education

Southwest Middle School Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Teacher wins national award for space education

News

Workforce Development Forum happening next week

News

Albert Lea wastewater facility recognized among others in region

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Matson clears finance committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Resource officer shot at Tennessee high school recovering

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Nearly half of adults with at least 1 dose; cases rise