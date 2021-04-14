expand
April 15, 2021

Break-ins and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:07 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Police received a report of a break-in at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday at 501 W. Main St. Several items were taken, including a chandelier, tools and dehumidifiers. 

Police received a report of a break-in at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday at 1605 Keystone Drive. A cash box was missing. The theft reportedly occurred sometime after April 2020. 

A break-in was reported at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. First Ave. The break-in reportedly happened sometime Monday night. A truck was damaged. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies served local warrants on Miguel Angel Munos, 33, at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

Deputies arrested Laura Patricia Lopez, 27, for a warrant, spitting on a peace officer and obstruction with force at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday at 10387 640th Ave., Emmons. 

 

Possible scam reported

Police received a report of a possible scam at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in Albert Lea. 

 

1 cited for theft

Police cited Robert Dean Campbell, 69, for misdemeanor theft at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday at 1210 E. Main St.

