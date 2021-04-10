expand
April 10, 2021

BOARD MEETING

By Submitted

Published 3:43 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) will conduct the monthly board meeting via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1) on April 13, 2021 at 8:30AM. The meeting will be recorded and available via www.shellrock.org. Members of the board may participate by electronic means as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(3) at which time the following matters will come before them:

Public Hearing: Miller Tract Wetland Restoration, Orr Wetland Restoration, and IC&E Wetland Enhancement Establishment Hearing and Order
Minutes of the March 9, 2021 SRRWD Regular Board Meeting
March 2021 Treasurer’s Report Subject to Audit
March 2021 Project Fund Treasurer’s Report Subject to Audit
Authorize Payment of Claims
Authorize Payment of Project Fund Disbursements
Quarterly Transfer
Resolution 2021-7 MPCA CWP Loan General Obligation Note Offer
Motion to Approve MPCA CWP Loan Agreement
Fountain Lake Restoration Project Bonding Update
Fountain Lake Restoration Project Update
Confined Disposal Facility Cell 3 Update
Motion to Hire Summer Intern
Schedule Workshop – Fountain Lake Restoration Project Phase 3 and Headwaters Property Discussions
Resolution 2021-05 Approve Miller Tract Wetland Restoration, Orr Wetland Restoration, and IC&E Wetland Enhancement Plans
Resolution 2021-06 Miller Tract Wetland Restoration, Orr Wetland Restoration, and IC&E Wetland Enhancement Establishment
Motion to Approve Easement for the Miller Tract Wetland Restoration, Orr Wetland Restoration, and IC&E Wetland Enhancement Project – VanRyswyk
Motion to Approve Janis Owens Waterway Contract
Motion to Award Quotes for Foundation Removal and Driveway Installation at Church Lake Property
Motion to Approve J9 Outlet Project Plans
Motion to Solicit Quotes for J9 Outlet Project

As the SRRWD is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the SRRWD Board of Managers during the public comment section of the meeting should submit their comments in writing no later than 4 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Written comments are to be directed to Andy Henschel, Administrator. Shell Rock River Watershed District 214 W. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007; or by email to Andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Albert Lea Tribune:
Apr. 10, 2021
BOARD MEETING

