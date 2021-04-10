expand
April 10, 2021

BID PROJECT #2053

By Submitted

Published 3:42 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, Minnesota
Blazing Star Reclamation Project
City Project Number: 2053

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, May 4, 2021, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:

BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, May 4, 2021

Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 7741074 for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed plan holders will be allowed to bid.

A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.

The City Center is currently locked to limit contact with the public due to COVID-19. Contractors are encouraged to submit bids via mail or parcel service to: Attn: City Clerk, City of Albert Lea, 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Contractors wishing to submit a bid in person prior to the bid opening must contact the Engineering Department at (507) 377-4325 to arrange a time to do so. The 3rd Floor entrance (Clark Street side) to the City Center will be unlocked from approximately 2:30pm until 3:15pm the day of the bid opening to allow for bid submittal and public viewing of the bid opening. Seating will be spaced appropriately to allow for adequate physical distancing.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.
Ian Rigg,
City Manager
DATED: April 10, 2021

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 10, 2021
BID PROJECT #2053

