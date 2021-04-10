expand
April 10, 2021

BID BITUMINIOUS MATERIALS

By Submitted

Published 3:28 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ALBERT LEA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
BITUMINOUS MATERIAL FOR YEAR 2021
BIDS CLOSE 3:00 P.M. MAY 4, 2021

The City of Albert Lea will receive sealed bids on the following item until 3:00 pm, May 4, 2021 at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the City Council Chambers. Bids should be sealed and marked “Bituminous Material Bid”. These should be sent or delivered to the City Clerk’s office at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007. Specifications and bidding information may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, 221 East Clark St., Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, Phone (507)377-4325.

ITEM: Bituminous Materials

The City reserves the right to waive formalities and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the City.

Ian Rigg
City Manager
April 10, 2021

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 10, 2021
