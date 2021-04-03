AVELAR ESTATE
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-307
Notice And Order Of
Hearing On Petition For
Formal Adjudication Of
Intestacy, Determination
Of Heirship, Appointment
Of Personal
Representative And
Notice To Creditors
Estate of
Jose Alfonso Avelar, Jr.,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 21, 2021, at 8:00 AM via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 S Broadway, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Brenda L. Avelar, whose address is 2314 Doral Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Please see the Notice of Remote Hearing with Instructions.
BY THE COURT
March 8, 2021
/s/Steve R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Brenda L. Avelar
Name: Peter D. Plunkett
Firm: Plunkett Law Office, PC
Address:
104 11th Ave. NW Suite B
Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No.: 169304
Telephone: 507-437-2845
FAX: 507-437-8376
Email:
peter.plunkett@plunkett-law.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of March & 3rd day of April, 2021