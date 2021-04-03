AVELAR ESTATE

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.

24-PR-21-307

Notice And Order Of

Hearing On Petition For

Formal Adjudication Of

Intestacy, Determination

Of Heirship, Appointment

Of Personal

Representative And

Notice To Creditors

Estate of

Jose Alfonso Avelar, Jr.,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 21, 2021, at 8:00 AM via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 S Broadway, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Brenda L. Avelar, whose address is 2314 Doral Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Please see the Notice of Remote Hearing with Instructions.

BY THE COURT

March 8, 2021

/s/Steve R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Brenda L. Avelar

Name: Peter D. Plunkett

Firm: Plunkett Law Office, PC

Address:

104 11th Ave. NW Suite B

Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No.: 169304

Telephone: 507-437-2845

FAX: 507-437-8376

Email:

peter.plunkett@plunkett-law.com

