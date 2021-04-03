expand
April 3, 2021

ASSUMED NAME CAFOUREK

By Submitted

Published 11:51 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Certificate Of Assumed Name
State Of Minnesota

Pursuant to Chapter 333, Minnesota Statutes; the undersigned, who is or will be conducting or transacting a commercial business in the State of Minnesota under an assumed name, hereby certifies:

1. The assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted is:

Cafourek Financial Services

2. The address of the principal place of business is or will be:

709 Wilson Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
USA

3. The name and address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, including any corporations that may be conducting this business.

Southern Minnesota
Advisors, LLC
709 Wilson Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
USA

I certify that I am authorized to execute this certificate and I further certify that I understand that by signing this certificate I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Minnesota Statutes section 609.48 as if I had signed this certificate under oath.

/s/Paul V. Sween
Mailing Address:
None Provided
Email:
shannonk1979@gmail.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 3 and 7, 2021
