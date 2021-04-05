expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 4:56 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

By Catharine Richert and Elizabeth Shockman, Minnesota Public Radio News

State officials are warning of a growing number of COVID-19 cases in schools across the state.

As more districts open up for in-person instruction, state health officials say 752 Minnesota schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases as of this week.

Based on genomic sequencing of confirmed cases, state officials estimate that 50 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Minnesota right now are the so-called B.1.1.7 variant — a more contagious and, additional research suggests, a more severe version of the virus.

In a statement, state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said the Minnesota Department of Health is growing concerned by the increase in cases among school-aged children and teens.

Simultaneously, they’re seeing more hospitalizations.

“That’s why it is so important for all of us to keep doing those things that make a big difference: wear masks, keep social distancing, avoid large gatherings, adhere to other restrictions that are still in place, get tested, stay home if you’re ill or test positive, and roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated as soon as you can,” Lynfield said.

Over the weekend, University of Minnesota public health expert Michael Osterholm said on “Meet the Press” that what Minnesota is seeing with circulation of the B.1.1.7 variant stands to shift the push to reopen schools.

“Right here in Minnesota we’re now seeing the other aspect of this B.1.1.7 variant that hasn’t been talked much about,” he said. “It infects kids very readily. Unlike the previous strains of the virus, we didn’t see children under eighth grade get infected often or they were not frequently very ill. They didn’t transmit to the rest of the community. That was why I was one of those people very strongly supporting in-person learning. B.1.1.7 turns that on its head.”

The number of Minnesota schools reporting COVID-19 cases has risen steadily since early January. But state Health Department data does not distinguish between variants when reporting cases.

More than 90 percent of Minnesota schools now offer some form of in-person learning to their students. That number is expected to rise when the Minneapolis and St. Paul districts welcome more students back to classes in mid-April.

More News

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Catherine “Connie” (Gunderson)Maxwell

John D. Johnson

Education

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County

Education

As schools reopen in Minnesota, COVID-19 cases climb

News

Break over, Minn. lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Health Updates

Minnesota to host FEMA vaccination site at state fairgrounds

Cops, Courts & Fires

ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 taken to hospital after crash

News

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop’s training

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Faith

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

Health Updates

Vaccine passports are latest flash point in COVID politics

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: ‘Critical juncture’ as cases, ICU counts climb

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burning restrictions lifted

News

Artist needed for design on new city water tower

Health Updates

Albert Lea woman prepares to retire after 50 years as a nurse

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases on the rise; more than 10,000 receive at least one vaccine dose in county

News

City announces transfer station summer hours

News

Blood drive collects 56 pints

Education

Meal distribution is changing