APR 2021 BOARD MINUTES

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN.

School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Superintendent Funk provided a recommendation for May 2021 graduation ceremonies.

3. Superintendent Funk provided a legislative update.

4. Superintendent Funk presented a 2021-22 budget update.

Adjourned at 5:52 p.m.

Jill Marin, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 14, 2021

MAR 2021 BOARD MINUTES