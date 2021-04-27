expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Another suit asks Minnesota courts to oversee redistricting

By Associated Press

Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

ST. PAUL — A group of Minnesota Democratic voters filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to have the courts take over the state’s redistricting process, predicting that the divided Legislature will be unable to agree on new political maps.

It’s at least the second such lawsuit filed in Minnesota in recent months. It was filed one day after the U.S. Census Bureau announced that Minnesota just barely avoided losing a congressional district despite population shifts. Minnesota edged New York for the last seat allotted by just 89 people.

The new lawsuit was filed in Ramsey County District Court by attorneys including Washington-based voting rights lawyer Marc Elias, who led the Democrats’ national legal effort to uphold President Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Similar lawsuits were filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

The earlier Minnesota lawsuit was filed in February in Carver County with a parallel action before the Minnesota Supreme Court on behalf of retired legislative redistricting expert Peter Wattson.

Courts have stepped into Minnesota’s map-drawing every decade since the 1980s for congressional districts and the 1970s for state legislative districts because of partisan stalemates. Given that Democrats control the Minnesota House and Republicans control the state Senate, the lawsuits argue that there’s no reason to believe this time will be any different.

More News

Warrants remain outstanding for owner of The Interchange

USDA expands nutrition assistance for seniors amid pandemic with rescue plan funding

K&W Stores receives grant

Riverland Theatre celebrates the power of love with musical adaptation of ‘As You Like It’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrants remain outstanding for owner of The Interchange

News

USDA expands nutrition assistance for seniors amid pandemic with rescue plan funding

News

K&W Stores receives grant

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre celebrates the power of love with musical adaptation of ‘As You Like It’

Arts & Culture

First Lutheran Church to have special services to honor health care workers serving in the area

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back slightly to June 25

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota’s spring COVID-19 wave receding

News

Another suit asks Minnesota courts to oversee redistricting

News

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to almost 8 years in prison for meth found in traffic stop on I-90

Cops, Courts & Fires

Training details scarce in file of officer who shot Daunte Wright

News

Job vacancies bounce back above 127,000 in fourth quarter 2020 across Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

First-grader in southwestern Minnesota dies of COVID-19

News

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

News

Council approves waiving permit, license fees for businesses affected by COVID closures

Albert Lea Magazine

Stop and smell the roses

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: No new deaths in Minnesota reported

News

Minnesota narrowly misses losing US House seat; keeps all 8

News

Mondale family plans memorials in fall in Minnesota, DC

News

In rural Minnesota, fighting vaccine hesitancy one community at a time

News

4 weeks left and $1 billion to bridge for Minn. lawmakers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters reported cut off and other reports