PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Albert Lea Request for Proposals –

Ancillary Benefits

The City of Albert Lea invites carriers licensed to provide Group Life and AD&D, Group Voluntary Life and AD&D, Group Long Term Disability, Group Dental, Group Vision and Worksite benefits in the State of Minnesota to offer proposals on a direct basis for such coverage.

A copy of the invitation for a proposal and supporting data may be obtained by contacting the City’s Agent of Record, intellicents, % Colby Cunningham at 507-379-6923.

Submission Deadline: Proposals must be received by intellicents inc. no later than 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2021.

Reservation of Rights: The City of Albert Lea reserves the right to accept or reject any responses, all responses and/or any portions of such responses. The City of Albert Lea also reserves the right to contact and individually negotiate services with any entity that responds or is included within a response.

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 17, 2021

ANCILLARY BENEFITS