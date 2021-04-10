ALC Standout Student

Name: Aiden Brumbaugh

Age: 17

Parents: Benjamin Brumbaugh and Jessica Wolfe

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I attended Hawthorne Elementary.

Favorite teacher of all time and why: My favorite teacher of all time is probably Mr. Sunnarborg, because he always made learning French really fun.

Favorite book/author: My favorite book right now is “Abarat” by Clive Barker

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I’m not involved in many activities currently, but in the past I’ve done theater and robotics with the high school, and I’ve worked for the Conservation Corps of Minnesota.

What do you want to do after high school? I’m not sure, but I’m planning on taking a gap year and exploring my options.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t be afraid to ask for help or clarification. Your teachers are there to teach you, and they can’t do that if they don’t know you’re struggling.