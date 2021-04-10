expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

Aiden Brumbaugh is this week's Standout Student from the Area Learning Center. Provided

ALC Standout Student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Name: Aiden Brumbaugh

Age: 17

Parents: Benjamin Brumbaugh and Jessica Wolfe

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I attended Hawthorne Elementary.

Favorite teacher of all time and why: My favorite teacher of all time is probably Mr. Sunnarborg, because he always made learning French really fun.

Favorite book/author: My favorite book right now is “Abarat” by Clive Barker

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I’m not involved in many activities currently, but in the past I’ve done theater and robotics with the high school, and I’ve worked for the Conservation Corps of Minnesota.

What do you want to do after high school? I’m not sure, but I’m planning on taking a gap year and exploring my options.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t be afraid to ask for help or clarification. Your teachers are there to teach you, and they can’t do that if they don’t know you’re struggling.

More News

Across the Pastor’s Desk: What is the value of a human life?

Pre-K Star Class

Civic Music scholarship auditions affected by pandemic

Minnesotans to see expanded tax credits through MNsure

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Education

Pre-K Star Class

News

Civic Music scholarship auditions affected by pandemic

News

Minnesotans to see expanded tax credits through MNsure

News

Bolan church to host to-go meal

Education

ALC Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Albert Lea Tribune loses longtime mascot to natural causes

News

Minneapolis-St. Paul airport unveils robot food server

Education

Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rochester woman charged in Capitol insurrection released

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 25 new cases in Freeborn County, one new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Child hit by car and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Medical examiner blames police pressure for Floyd’s death

News

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Arts & Culture

‘We know what it would mean if the city were to lose something like this’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gulf builds in MN Legislature over public safety plans

Education

Even with prospect of aid, Minnesota school budgets in dire shape

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 19 new cases in Freeborn County; new death in Steele County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen

Cops, Courts & Fires

Rochester woman charged in attack on U.S. Capitol

Cops, Courts & Fires

Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for assault and other reports

Health Updates

Feeling guilty, anxious about your COVID-19 vaccine search? You’re not alone

News

Feds charge Minnesota man tied to violent boogaloo movement

Education

‘A champion for them and for us’