April 13, 2021

Albert Lea sophomore Gracie Palmer tees off from hole No. 1 at Wedgewood Cove Monday afternoon in a meet against Austin. Palmer carded a 113 in the Tigers' victory over the Packers. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Albert Lea wins at Wedgewood

By Tyler Julson

Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The Albert Lea girls’ golf team opened its season Monday afternoon in a dual meet against Austin at Wedgewood Cove Golf Course.

Despite the cold and windy weather, the young Tigers team had no problem defeating the Packers by more than 100 strokes, 393-529.

Leading the way for the Tigers was sophomore Whitney Mullenbach, carding a score of 83 on the par-72 course. Mullenbach pared five of the final nine holes on the course to take home the medalist position.

Not far behind was fellow sophomore Alyssa Jensen with a score of 89. Jensen was the only player on the course to record a birdie, finishing with a four on the par-five fourth hole, as well as a three on the par-four fifth hole.

Freshman Ashlyn Breven watches her drive Monday afternoon in a meet against Austin. The Tigers move to 1-0 after their 393-529 victory over the Packers. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Rounding out the team scoring for the Tigers was Jessica Vogt and Gracie Palmer. Vogt carded a round of 108, while Palmer came back to the clubhouse with a round of 113.

Also playing for Albert Lea, but missing out on the top-four, were Ashlyn Breven and Addison Herr. Breven scored a 116, and Herr scored a 133.

The top four scores on Austin’s team were 104, 139, 140 and 146.

Head coach Shawn Riebe was happy with his team’s performance overall, especially with the less-than-favorable weather conditions.

“393 is a good score for early season and in those conditions,” Riebe said. “I also think the slow play today affected our ability to score.  I know we have a lot better scores in this team. I am looking forward to playing in better conditions, getting some more time to fine tune some swings, and really see what this team is capable of.”

The Tigers move to 1-0 to start the season. They will be back in action Monday when they host the Falcons of Faribault as well as the Winhawks of Winona in a triangular meet, this time at Green Lea Golf Course.

