expand
Ad Spot

April 17, 2021

Albert Lea wastewater facility recognized among others in region

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

The Minnesota Pollution Control agency this week recognized work of 77 wastewater facilities in southeastern Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance, according to a news release.

To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.

“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality, especially during a global pandemic” said Dana Vanderbosch, Municipal Division director at MPCA. “It is this kind of essential and difficult work that has kept Minnesotans and the environment protected during these unprecedented times.”

A total of 292 wastewater treatment plants across Minnesota are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Community, institution or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates.

The following facilities in the area were recognized:

• Albert Lea wastewater treatment plant, Albert Lea

• MnDOT Albert Lea travel information center, Albert Lea

• Clark Grove wastewater treatment plant, Clarks Grove

• Conger wastewater treatment plant, Conger

• Ellendale wastewater treatment plant, Ellendale

• Emmons wastewater treatment plant, Emmons

More News

‘It’s just too much’

Legionnaire of the Year: A helping hand whenever needed

Recognition for years with the Legion

Preventable deaths from alcohol use increased in 2020 in Minnesota

News

‘It’s just too much’

News

Legionnaire of the Year: A helping hand whenever needed

News

Recognition for years with the Legion

Health Updates

Preventable deaths from alcohol use increased in 2020 in Minnesota

Education

Star Class: Skills in the gym

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Finishing up the year, preparing for new one

Education

Southwest Middle School Standout Student

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Teacher wins national award for space education

News

Workforce Development Forum happening next week

News

Albert Lea wastewater facility recognized among others in region

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill in honor of Matson clears finance committee

Cops, Courts & Fires

Resource officer shot at Tennessee high school recovering

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Nearly half of adults with at least 1 dose; cases rise

Cops, Courts & Fires

Unemployment fraud and other reports

News

Vikings stadium debt becomes piece of budget debate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wright family demands more severe charges for Minn. ex-officer

Albert Lea Tigers

High school league seeks relief from masks in outdoor sports

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 14 new cases in Freeborn County; 49% of adults with at least 1 vaccine dose in state

News

Liquor store owners speak out about proposed change in sales hours

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

News

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright