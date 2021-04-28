expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Albert Lea senior Caleb Hanson stretches in an attempt to return a shot from his Austin opponent Tuesday afternoon at home. Hanson lost his match 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Albert Lea tennis comes up just short of first win

By Tyler Julson

Published 10:07 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Despite the incoming threat of rain, the Albert Lea boys’ tennis team hosted Austin Tuesday afternoon, celebrating senior night.

The Tigers came the closest they’ve been all season to a team win, with doubles sweeping the competition. However, all four singles matches lost, giving the victory to Austin 4-3.

In the No. 1 doubles slot, the team of senior Dylan Carlson and junior Jack Doppelhammer earned a hard fought three-set win over Austin’s Eric Stencel and Owen Carroll, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. The win was Doppelhammer’s first of the season.

Senior Shine Thu returns a serve Thursday at home. Thu lost the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

In the No. 2 doubles match, the duo of junior Alex Olson and sophomore William Isaacson got a win over Michael Garry and Macros Castro, dominating after dropping the first set, 6-7, 6-1, 6-3. The win was Isaacson’s first of the season.

In the final doubles match, junior Gurang Dual and sophomore Cannon Kermes beat Austin’s Quinton Grimley and Timothy Perez in two sets, 6-2, 6-4. The win was Dual’s first of the season. 

It was in singles action where the Tigers started to come apart. Senior Caleb Hanson came the closest to a win. Hanson beat Austin’s Cole Hebrink in the first set of their match at the No. 2 spot, but lost the remaining two 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Senior Shine Thu lost in the No. 1 spot to Joey Schammel, 6-0, 6-2. Junior Adam Semple lost in the No. 3 singles match to Austin’s Max Larson 6-2, 6-2; and seventh grader Will Doppelhammer lost to Thomas Garry in the No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-1.

Albert Lea falls to 0-9 as a team and will be back on the court Thursday when they travel to Mankato East for the first meet of their four-match road trip. They will be back at home May 18 when they take on Owatonna in the final meet of the regular season.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Albert Lea earns victory over Austin in rain-shortened game

Tigers host first home track meet

Albert Lea baseball picks up win over Austin, 5-2

Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ golf see success at Monday meets

News

A surge in the market

News

POET Biorefining – Glenville earns safety award

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrants remain outstanding for owner of The Interchange

News

Hy-Vee named one of best supermarkets in nation

News

USDA expands nutrition assistance for seniors amid pandemic with rescue plan funding

News

K&W Stores receives grant

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre celebrates the power of love with musical adaptation of ‘As You Like It’

Arts & Culture

First Lutheran Church to have special services to honor health care workers serving in the area

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back slightly to June 25

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota’s spring COVID-19 wave receding

News

Another suit asks Minnesota courts to oversee redistricting

News

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to almost 8 years in prison for meth found in traffic stop on I-90

Cops, Courts & Fires

Training details scarce in file of officer who shot Daunte Wright

News

Job vacancies bounce back above 127,000 in fourth quarter 2020 across Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

First-grader in southwestern Minnesota dies of COVID-19

News

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

News

Council approves waiving permit, license fees for businesses affected by COVID closures

Albert Lea Magazine

Stop and smell the roses

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: No new deaths in Minnesota reported

News

Minnesota narrowly misses losing US House seat; keeps all 8

News

Mondale family plans memorials in fall in Minnesota, DC