April 6, 2021

Caps are thrown into the air after Albert Lea High School's first commencement ceremony comes to a close in July 2020. The ceremony was moved further back in the summer and moved outdoors to accommodate a graduation for students during the pandemic. Colleen Harrison/Albert Lea Tribune

Albert Lea school board hears plans for 2021 graduation

By Tyler Julson

Published 9:05 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

The Albert Lea Area school board on Monday heard plans for the graduation ceremony for the class of 2021. 

The current plan, presented by superintendent Dr. Mike Funk, is for the Albert Lea High School graduation ceremony to take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Hammer Field Complex. One ceremony will be conducted for all students and families to attend. Each student will be alloted four tickets, which will be handled electronically. Bleachers on both sides of the field will be utilized. 

The rain date is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Funk said a rain date may be inconvenient for some people, but the alternative would be moving the ceremony inside, which would severely cut down on the number of people allowed to attend. 

“We’re just grateful that we’re able to do one ceremony and get twice as many people there this year,” Funk said.

May 19 is the final date for seniors in the building. The morning of May 21 will consist of the senior breakfast, followed by a rehearsal. 

Graduation for the Albert Lea Area Learning Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 20 in the high school auditorium. 

In other topics, the board: 

  • Heard a budget report presented by Funk, which outlined how the district plans to raise cap limitations on classroom sizes in order to combat budget reductions. 

Funk said the areas examined in an effort to help cut costs were class sizes in grades kindergarten through 12, and administrative overhead. Areas not examined were electives, activities, counseling and fine arts. 

  • Heard a legislative update from Funk concerning numerous bills that were circulating at the state Senate and House level.

