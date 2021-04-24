expand
April 24, 2021

Hannah Veldman is this week's Standout Student. Provided

Albert Lea High School Standout Student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

Name: Hannah Veldman        

Age: 15

Parents: Jake and Sarah Veldman 

Where are you from? Hollandale

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Halverson

Favorite teacher of all time and why: My first- and third-grade teacher, Mrs. Rassler, has always been one of my favorite teachers. She was always so kind to everyone and pushed us to do our best.

Favorite book/author: April Henry Books

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: gymnastics, gymnastics coach at Owatonna Gymnastics Club, Straight A honor roll and youth group at church.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?  To always be your best self and never give up on the things you enjoy and strive for.

