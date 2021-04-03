expand
April 3, 2021

Esther Yoon is this week's Standout Student. Provided

Albert Lea High School Standout Student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Name: Esther Yoon

Age: 17

Parents: Eun Jong Kim and Young Kwang Yoon

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Ooh, hard to pick just one. Mr. Bits and Ms. Kyllo (now Mrs. Jorgenson) because they encouraged/pushed me to always strive to be the best verison of myself starting from a really young age. It was really impactful and has stuck with me all these years.

Favorite book/author: “Ember in the Ashes” series by Sabaa Tahir

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: NHS, Well-being Club, church volunteering, school board representative, girls hockey, girls soccer, student council, link crew

What do you want to do after high school? Go to college, potentially med school; also travel around the world to experience new cultures

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Some advice I would give to younger students in Albert Lea: Always be kind because you never know the battles people are facing. Also, never be afraid to reach out to others for help! There are always people who are more than willing to help if only you reach out and ask.

