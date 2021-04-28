expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Albert Lea earns victory over Austin in rain-shortened game

By Tyler Julson

Published 10:20 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The Albert Lea softball team took on Austin Tuesday night for the second time this season.

In a game that was cut short due to inclement weather, the Tigers showed up and earned their second victory over their Interstate 90 rivals 15-10.

In their first game this season, the Tigers dominated the Packers 22-4, boosting the Tigers’ confidence in this game.

Albert Lea saw some big performances from many different players.

Senior Mallory Luhring was a perfect 4-4 at the plate, while  junior Aliyah Studier was 3-4. Sophomore Madi Balfe was 3-5. Fellow sophomore Morgan Luhring only picked up one hit, but she made it count as the speedster made her way all the way around the bases for an in-the-park homerun.

Senior Carissa Nelson was the winning pitcher, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits, while recording seven strikeouts and only two walks.

With the win, the Tigers move to 3-5 this season. They will be back on the diamond Thursday when they travel to Red Wing to take on the Wingers.

The previous time these two teams met this season, the Wingers came out on top 16-11.

Following their game against the Wingers, the Tigers have a doubleheader against the Winhawks of Winona on May 6.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Albert Lea earns victory over Austin in rain-shortened game

Tigers host first home track meet

Albert Lea baseball picks up win over Austin, 5-2

Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ golf see success at Monday meets

News

A surge in the market

News

POET Biorefining – Glenville earns safety award

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrants remain outstanding for owner of The Interchange

News

Hy-Vee named one of best supermarkets in nation

News

USDA expands nutrition assistance for seniors amid pandemic with rescue plan funding

News

K&W Stores receives grant

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre celebrates the power of love with musical adaptation of ‘As You Like It’

Arts & Culture

First Lutheran Church to have special services to honor health care workers serving in the area

News

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back slightly to June 25

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota’s spring COVID-19 wave receding

News

Another suit asks Minnesota courts to oversee redistricting

News

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to almost 8 years in prison for meth found in traffic stop on I-90

Cops, Courts & Fires

Training details scarce in file of officer who shot Daunte Wright

News

Job vacancies bounce back above 127,000 in fourth quarter 2020 across Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

First-grader in southwestern Minnesota dies of COVID-19

News

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

News

Council approves waiving permit, license fees for businesses affected by COVID closures

Albert Lea Magazine

Stop and smell the roses

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: No new deaths in Minnesota reported

News

Minnesota narrowly misses losing US House seat; keeps all 8

News

Mondale family plans memorials in fall in Minnesota, DC